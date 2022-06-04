Spike Is Revolutionizing The Email Landscape

Market Analysis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PE3eR_0g0am9Jw00
Spike's Co-Founder & CEO Dvir Ben Aroya

Spike, an Israeli startup, is rethinking email communication and has introduced a product that makes it easier for businesses to communicate with both employees and customers seamlessly and effectively. As the world moves toward a hybrid and remote work culture, it is a need of the day to have one application that could help teams communicate – through both chat and emails - without having to switch between different tools. Emails as chats sound like a formal-informal communication tool that eliminates the need to repeat headers, signatures, and threads, saving time and improving workflow. This is exactly what Spike has come up with to help businesses save both time and money by focusing on communication instead of drafting emails the traditional way.

Many companies have attempted to create better communication tools, such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, to assist businesses in managing internal communications. Although these products have been proven very useful since the outbreak of Covid-19, Spike's email-form chats have the potential to become the go-to communication tool in the future given that it simplifies communication between teams to a much higher degree than Slack and Microsoft Teams combined. Spike's idea of combining email, team chats, and messaging apps into one platform would declutter the devices used by employees, which in turn should result in higher efficiency. Spike is necessarily filling the gap in the market for a communication tool that has adapted to the recent changes in the work environment.

Spike allows users to find all of their messages in one place, and because it is in chat format, users can easily respond to emails similar to replying to messages. Users can organize their email in a variety of ways, including the usual Inbox/Sent structure, as well as by subject and people. Email threads are displayed in bubbles with the conversation's subject, sender’s name, and icon visible at the top of the page.

On the subject of decluttering, Spike gets creative with its Priority Inbox feature, which automatically sorts less important emails into an Inbox labeled "Other”, enabling users to concentrate on the most important emails and leave non-priority communications to be dealt with at a different time. Users anyways have the option to switch back to a standard email Inbox to manage their messages in a regular way as well, which goes on to show that Spike offers the best of both worlds to their users.

In addition to email conversations, Spike also comes with several other features including video meetings, a simple task manager, voice messages, built-in notes, live collaboration, a calendar schedule, and Groups. Spike's Notes and Live collaboration features are on par with what is available at Slack and Google Workspace as they allow teams to create, edit, comment, collaborate and manage tasks without ever leaving the

To ensure tasks are prioritized and dealt with accordingly while collaborating with the team on a certain project, Spike offers a variety of tools such as reminders, to-do lists, and the ability to update task status, all of which can be done with one simple log-in. Spike allows users to set reminders and manage personal or business to-do lists all in one place as well.

Another valuable feature is "Groups," which is a built-in team chat and collaborative workspace similar to Slack but in the email inbox itself, which improves efficiency dramatically compared to the solutions offered by its rivals.

Spike is available for free and users can upgrade to paid plans on the web Spike also is available on macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android.

