How B2B Marketer Yoel Israel Creates An Advertising Strategy

B2B Advertising has gone through a transformation in recent years. If once B2B companies invested a majority of their marketing budgets into trade shows, nowadays, more and more funds are being allocated to online advertising, with Google & LinkedIn ads becoming the main B2B marketplaces. We had the pleasure to interview Yoel Israel, Founder & CEO of WadiDigital, a leading B2B advertising agency, and ask him detailed and in-depth questions on how B2B advertising has been evolving and what are some of the strategies and tactics we need to pay attention to.

What are the steps for a successful B2B paid user acquisition campaign?

  1. Make sure your targeting is precise.
  2. Make sure your message speaks to your audience. This is relevant for B2B and B2C. You can mention your audience's specific job title in the text of the ad; also, your ad copy should include customer pain points. Most ads are very generic, which means you should find a way to actually resonate with your audience and make them feel that you genuinely understand them.
  3. Integrating remarketing into your strategy is a big component of a successful strategy. Making sure that you're there at the different stages in the marketing cycle is essential. You want to test out different types of content at other points in time. If they have already been to your website, you may want to try out targeting them with an on-demand webinar, a whitepaper; it might also be time to request a demo.

What is a good strategy for startups looking for B2B paid user acquisition on social media platforms?

If you are in a competitive industry, you need to allocate 70% of your budget to Google Ads and 30% to LinkedIn Ads. You want to bid on your competitor's keywords and utilize GDN (Google Display Network) to reach your relevant audience. Google Search is very powerful in terms of biding on relevant keywords that your audience is searching for; these will typically be solutions that your target audience is searching for. If you are disruptive in an uncharted industry, then you should allocate 70% of your budget to LinkedIn and 30% to Google. That is because it is more unlikely that your audience will be searching for a solution they don't yet know exist on Google. With the power of LinkedIn Ads, you will be able to educate your targeted audience more precisely and make sure they know the solution you provide exists.

How can you make your ads more effective through testing and optimization?

  1. Make sure your ads rotate evenly (not based on what the platform thinks is better). This will help ensure that you are collecting efficient data for all ads.
  2. Do A/B testing on your Google Ads headlines, as well as on your LinkedIn Ads messaging.
  3. On LinkedIn, I would recommend testing the same messaging with different colored banners. Try three colors with the same text. This will let you have an apples-to-apples comparison. It is very interesting to know what colors work better in relation to your audience; you can later adapt this insight into your website, email marketing, and organic social media posts.
  4. As stated earlier, it is essential to stay away from generic ad messaging. You want to be able to penetrate the noise and provide substantial expertise reflected to your audience.

What are the most important features of LinkedIn Ads?

Website Demographics. This feature on LinkedIn ads, when set up correctly, lets you see what job titles and companies are actually seeing and engaging with your ads; it also lets you see what companies have been visiting your website. This is extremely powerful. The insights you gain from website demographics should guide your marketing strategy.

What are some of the key considerations when using Google Ads?

Youtube remarking. It is very cost-effective, as it lets your audience get exposed to you consistently. Also, because the majority of Google Ads revenue is from B2C companies, this will let you as a B2B brand get much cheaper clicks as other B2B brands do not invest in video as much.

How much should startups budget for paid user acquisition?

To really test out a precise Google & LinkedIn strategy, I would recommend having a budget of $15,000 a month for a period of 4 to 6 months. This time frame can genuinely let you know if the strategy succeeded or not. You can't say that you really tried if you spend anything less than that. Also, in terms of dividing the budget itself, you can read what I had to say in some of the above questions.

# B2B# marketing# tech# startups# advertising

