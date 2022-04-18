RightHear Is On a Mission to Make Public Spaces More Inclusive and Accessible for Everyone

RightHear

Accessing basic information might be difficult for those with visual impairments. How does a blind person get their bearings and determine the best path? Or maybe you want to read a document that isn't available in braille? Respond to a coworker's email?

Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a pretty near or distant visual impairment, according to the WHO.

Today, there are numerous options for dealing with vision impairment.

One of them is RightHear, a spatial orientation tool that makes wayfinding in indoor or outdoor areas easier for those who are blind or visually impaired.

This solution primarily benefits the blind and low-vision; however, people with Dyslexia, Autism, Memory Loss, Agoraphobia, Anxiety, and those who speak a foreign language can all benefit from it. Furthermore, regardless of their talents or limitations, anyone who needs help interpreting, comprehending, or understanding textual and pictorial signs can get assistance through the RightHear app.

RightHear's CEO, Idan Meir, stated:

"Blind and low-vision people who use RightHear have complete independence when exploring public buildings, allowing them to be self-sufficient. Additionally, public venues and amenities will benefit from installing RightHear to make their premises more accessible, inclusive, and compliant."

Idan Meir has made it his mission to make the world more accessible. And he and his team began by using audible signage.

Regulations, laws, and codes for digital accessibility have resulted in numerous achievements. As for physical spaces, wheelchair ramps, designated parking spaces, and braille signs are all great examples of steps taken to improve accessibility. However, only 10% of blind and visually impaired people can read braille. So there is still a lot of work needed to make physical buildings and public areas fully accessible.

RightHear Co-Founders Idan Meir and Gil Elgrably RightHear

How does Righthear work to assist the visually impaired community?

The free app can translate and read-aloud audio descriptions in the user's chosen language (there are 26 supported languages to choose from!). The speech notifications are based on input from Bluetooth beacons (sensors) throughout the venue. The placement of the sensors is chosen in collaboration with RightHear to help guide users to points of interest, entrances, and exits or through emergency evacuation procedures.

The system also features an administrator dashboard, which enables building staff to program and control the entire system to meet the demands of blind, visually impaired, and orientationally challenged visitors and employees.

RightHear Collaboration with Volkswagen

Right-Hear won a startup competition to work with Volkswagen Group on a Proof-of-Concept to make autonomous vehicles more accessible to the blind and visually impaired.

"We're pleased to have been awarded this honor,' stated Idan Meir, Co-Founder and CEO of RightHear. "We're looking forward to working with VW on this fantastic relationship to help produce accessible autonomous vehicles. Stay tuned for more updates!"

Furthermore, every McDonald's restaurant in Israel leverages the RightHear system, making it the world's first accessible restaurant chain for the blind and visually impaired.