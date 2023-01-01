The Embarrassing Time I Stuck My Nose Where It Didn’t Belong In A Hotel Swimming Pool

Entirely by accident — honest!

Woman in swimming pool Photo by Inna Mykytas (Pixabay)

When I was 15, I went on holiday to Spain with my grandparents and some friends of theirs.

It was the off-season, and the hotel swimming pool was empty — except for me and a group of about half a dozen girls who were definitely several years older than I was — probably around 20.

They were splashing around in the shallow end while I was at the deep end, trying to learn how to swim underwater.

Brash teenage me felt unjustifiably confident in my newfound skill, so I took what I thought was a huge breath and set off down to the shallow end, underwater.

The girls probably never saw me coming because they were fooling around with a beach ball. And even if they had, they wouldn’t have paid much attention to me — I was clearly too young for any of them to consider having a holiday romance with.

And then, disaster struck. I had overestimated how long I could hold my breath for.

I’d no idea how far it was to the edge of the shallow end, but I tried to keep going.

But alas, my lungs decided otherwise, and I had to surface.

And I did so in the most embarrassing way possible — for a young boy who was just beginning to take an interest in the fairer sex and their mysterious but shapely bodies.

Yes, my face ended up right between the thighs of the girl I later discovered was by far the most attractive of the group. I had basically head-butted her lady parts.

She was unsurprisingly surprised by the sudden appearance of a boy in her groin.

And I was unsurprisingly red-faced.

I tried to apologize to her because I hated that she might think I’d done it on purpose (which I hadn’t — that’s my story, and I’m sticking to it), but only weird burbly noises emerged from my mouth. I was still gasping for breath, remember.

Nobody knew what to say or do. One of the girls laughed nervously, the others seemed confused, and the girl I’d accidentally molested just stood there, motionless and speechless.

I headed back to the deep end as fast as I could, to what I hoped was relative safety, and left them to it. Either the girls were amazingly polite about the incident (for example, they never called me a pervert, which I took to be a good sign), or it was a common occurrence for them — I didn’t stop to ask which.