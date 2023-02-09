A Product that May Stop School Shootings Before They Happen

I've got to tell you, I'm pretty excited about what I see here. A Pennsylvania-based company, Zeroeyes, has developed and deployed what may be the world's first real defense against school and other mass shootings.

Zeroeyes was founded in 2018 following the tragic shooting at Stoneman-Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A group of former Navy seals and technology experts came together to design an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based software solution that could both detect weapons and set a response in motion before the first shot was fired.

According to Brett Handell, Zeroeyes' Director of Educational Services, research has shown that in many mass shootings, the perpetrator exposes a weapon to some degree in the time period of two to thirty minutes before the shooting. This exposure can occur while removing the weapon from a vehicle, concealing or removing the weapon from clothing, or blatantly parading across a parking lot or campus while in search of his first victim. It is in this time period that Zeroeyes seeks to detect the weapon and set an emergency response in motion.

Zeroeyes software works in conjunction with existing security cameras to constantly scan for any weapon within the view of cameras. When the Zeroeyes proprietary algorithm detects a weapon, it automatically sends an alert to Zeroeyes Operations Centers in Virginia and Hawaii.

At the Operations Center, a trained analyst instantaneously observes the image and validates it against being a "false positive". (A false positive may occur when the camera detects a weapon, but it is being held by an ROTC color guard member, etc.) Within seconds, the analyst sends an alert to both school officials and the local 911 dispatch center, which triggers an emergency response by officials. The alert is followed up by a simultaneous phone call to both 911 and school officials to verbally confirm that they received the alert.

Operations Center personnel validate an alert Photo by Zeroeyes

The system broadcasts a camera feed showing both the suspect and his exact location to officials. A map of all security cameras for the campus is included, with each camera denoted by a "pin" on the map. As the perpetrator moves from camera to camera, the "pins" change color, allowing authorities to know his exact location at all times. The high-resolution feed allows all involved to instantly have a physical description of the gunman, right down to the colors of his clothing.

Local emergency personnel receive a real-time description and location of a potential shooter. Photo by Zeroeyes

I was privileged to recently see a live demonstration of this technology, and to say it was anything less than impressive would be an understatement. Local school officials and I watched a camera feed, a Zeroeyes employee with a simulated weapon entered the porch area of a local school. A surveillance camera instantly detected the weapon and triggered an alert. Literally, in just a few seconds, key officials received an SMS alert from the Deep Zero mobile app. A few seconds later, a mass information distribution system known as CrisisGo had broadcast the information to the staff at large. The total time from the first camera alert to full school staff notification was only 18 seconds. The notification speed was impressive by any standard. We could hear an audio feed as Zeroeyes instantaneously called the local 911 operator to confirm receipt of the alert. As we watched, a projection of the same software provided to law enforcement and local officials showed us a map of the campus along with a live feed of a security camera. We could clearly see the suspect as well as the weapon he was carrying. As he moved from camera to camera, the new active camera feed would come online, as well as the pins on the map changing color.

Looking back at the recent school shooting in Uvalde, TX, where the gunman was on campus for several minutes before the shooting began, I can't help but believe this technology would have been an absolute game-changer.

Since its inception, Zeroeyes technology has been employed across 36 states and is in use by the United States Air Force, several Fortune 500 companies, and multiple local school districts. More information can be found at www.Zeroeyes.com.

Note: The author has an extensive background in law enforcement, including school safety. He has no affiliation with Zeroeyes.