Work from Home Scams Can Cost You Big

Could you find yourself in jail after being hired through an online work-from-home ad? It has been known to happen.

Most people know by now that online scams are everywhere. A fast-growing type of scam seeks to cash in on those desiring to work from home. A scammer will post a "work from home" job that is simply too good to be true. Many will offer good money for only a few hours of work doing simplistic work like assembling candy boxes. Other ads will take the form of "Looking for a Personal Assistant" or something similar. Most are designed to either get you to send in an "application fee" or divulge personal information such as your bank account number for "direct deposit". With these types of scams, communications with the "employer" are almost exclusively online and usually last no more than a few days.

Some work from home scams can land you in handcuffs. Photo by Stock Photo

A far more dangerous scam, however, is one that hires you in some capacity and then puts you to work, running minor errands such as collecting and depositing checks or other bank-related tasks.

A relatively simple scam involves sending you a Cashier's Check, which you are instructed to cash. Your instructions will include taking a designated amount for yourself and sending the rest to the "employer" via Western Union, gift cards, or bitcoin. Unfortunately, the checks are counterfeit. If you cashed the check via your bank, the amount of the check will be charged back to your personal account when the check "bounces". By then, you have already sent the money to the scammer, so you are left holding the bag. Worse, cashing a counterfeit check is a felony in almost every state.

If the bank discovers the fraud while you are there, they likely simply delay you until the police arrive. Yes, you can try to explain, but the odds are extremely good you will end up waiting in a jail cell until an investigation can be completed. As for your "employer"? Good luck finding him, as all along he has been using a false name, a bogus email account, and a Voice Over IP (internet) phone number to communicate with you. (These numbers are very hard to trace).

In a variation of this scenario, scammers access the banking information of a legitimate business account. They then send you a counterfeit check and ask you to go to the business's bank to cash it. As checks of this type may not be discovered until the legitimate account owners notice the transaction, you have already completed your assignment, and are long gone. But when the fraud is discovered, guess whose name and identification the bank has as the person who cashed the check? Guess whose photo appears on the bank cameras? Yours! You can expect an arrest warrant in your immediate future.

A more complicated scam may seem on its face to be much more legitimate. This scam involves an "intake side" that funnels money in through check cashing or property rental scams, followed by an "outflow" side used to launder the money and make the scammer even harder to find. Both sides of the scam involve hiring unsuspecting victims as secretaries, managers, or personal assistants. This type of scam is a favorite of scammers in foreign countries because if executed properly, it makes them virtually untraceable if you get arrested.

A recent case in point involved a retired gentleman hired online as a "property manager" by a scammer in Brazil.

The scammer and his associates would scour internet vacation rental sites like vrbo.com, a completely legitimate property rental site. They would then copy Florida vacation rental ads and place them in an online marketplace like Craig's List, simply changing the contact information. A well-meaning vacationer would respond to the ad through a blind email address, which contacted the scammer's associates. The associates would email the victim what appeared to be a legitimate rental contract, along with instructions. The instructions included sending the executed rental contract and a substantial deposit or payment in full to the "property manager" (the hired victim). The gentlemen would then cash the checks at a check cashing store, take his "commission", and deposit the rest in a bank account provided by the scammer.

Where did the bank accounts come from? The scammer had hired online several other "personal assistants" throughout the United States to shield him from any potential paper trail with the banks. The "personal assistants" were told that deposits would be made into their personal bank accounts. All they had to do was withdraw the deposit, keep their "commission", and buy bitcoin for the scammer. As bitcoin transactions are very hard to trace, this allowed the scammer to quickly move his money out of the United States, seemingly without a high risk of detection.

Meanwhile, back in Florida, innocent victims who had been scammed out of thousands of dollars were arriving for their "dream vacation", only to discover they has no place to say. When they reported to police that they had been scammed, the immediate paper trail led back to the hired "property manager", to whom they had sent their phony contracts and money.

As you can see, the only people at high risk of being arrested were those who had innocently responded to a "personal assistant" type of ad online. These people all believed they had legitimate employment, but all along were doing the work of a foreign criminal enterprise. By using false names, internet phone numbers, and e-mail addresses, the real criminals almost completely eliminated any trail leading to them.

Here are some common "red flags" if someone offers you online employment :

The "company" contacts you exclusively through texting or e-mail.

You are asked to use your personal bank account in the daily performance of your job.

You are asked to receive and cash any checks in the mail.

You are asked to send the "employer" an application fee or money for any other purpose.

The "job" pays well, but is incredibly easy or requires no real prior skills.

Any part of the job involves transactions with gift cards or cryptocurrency.

The "company" has a voice-over IP (internet-generated) phone number or a number that is forwarded.

Here's what you'll want to do to verify any offers:

Look at the company website and see if the information matches what you were given.

Search online reviews for the company.

Vet the company online through independent sources such as the Secretary of State's office, business licenses, sales tax certificates, etc.

Call the company and verify the person you are talking to actually works there. Be aware that scammers will sometimes use a legitimate company employee's name that they obtain from the company's website. When you call, ask to speak to human resources or the person with whom you have been communicating.

Use reverse phone lookup to verify any phone number you are given.

Make a note of the number used on incoming calls. Does it match any company numbers online? Be aware that scammers can also "spoof" legitimate company numbers when they call you, so an actual call to the company and speaking to the person you believe you are dealing with is always best.

For more tips on avoiding job scams, visit the Federal Trade Commission website:

https://consumer.ftc.gov/jobs-and-making-money/jobs

About the author: Mark Stone is a retired criminal investigator who has many years of experience investigating online fraud. The scenarios in this article are from real-world cases.