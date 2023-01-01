So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.

Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.

How can I get the launch schedule?

One of the easiest ways to get the launch schedule is to download an app like Space Launch Schedule or visit the website by the same name. (https://www.spacelaunchschedule.com). If Facebook is your thing, check out the Space Launch Schedule Facebook group. They do a great job of staying on top of the latest launch schedule and developments. A word of caution...seeing a launch is never a "done deal" until you see the first flame under the rocket. There are a thousand things that have to go right, but only one thing going wrong can scrub a launch. Veteran launch watchers know to NEVER hang your hat on a rocket actually launching at the announced time and date. Sometimes they do, and sometimes there are delays of several days. Artemis was even delayed several months and took three attempts. So if you are coming in from out of state, build a window of several days into your trip. There's plenty to do in Florida, so even if a launch is delayed a couple of days, we promise, you won't be bored!

Where can I see a launch?

You can easily see a launch within a fifty-mile radius of Cape Canaveral during the daytime (weather permitting). But at night, that distance can increase to literally hundreds of miles. Still, the best viewing is up close and personal....as up close as you can get. That's where the flame from the rocket is like looking at a small sun, and the sound of raw power will overtake and surround you as the earth shakes under your feet. There is no other feeling on earth like it.

Viewing spots

The most active pads are Pad 39A and Pad 40. 39B was used for Artemis. You may want to select your viewing spot based on the specific pad the rocket is on and sometimes, your finances. We'll talk about some specific places in a minute, but in general, if the rocket is on pad 39A or 39B, you'll want to view from the northern part of the area. If the launch is from pad 40, and/or it's a Space X launch with the booster returning to the Cape (LZ-1 or LZ-2), you may want a spot a little further south.

Map Showing Titusville, Max Brewer Bridge, Pads 39A, 39B, and 40 Photo by Google Maps

Here are my viewing preferences, north area to south:

1. Kennedy Space Center Banana Creek Viewing Site or the LC-39 Observation Gantry.

Depending on the launch, Banana Creek may be open with regular admission to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor's Complex during normal hours. Higher profile launches like crewed missions, Artemis, or launches after normal hours may require a "Launch Ticket" ranging from $20.00 plus regular admission to as much as $250.00 (including regular admission). These spots will get you as close as the public is allowed, about three to four miles from pads 39A and 39B. Pad 40 is about seven miles from Banana Creek. The LC-39 Observation Gantry is only open for certain launches from pad 40, and is a bit over three miles from that pad. Watch the Kennedy Space Center Visitor's Complex website for details. You can also get on an email list for launch ticket availability.

https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com/

A Falcon 9 Launch from Pad 39A taken from Banana Creek Viewing area. (300mm Zoom lens) Photo by Mark Stone / Through My Lens Photography

2. Playa Linda Beach, Cape Canaveral National Seashore

This is a great spot, but really hit-and-miss when it comes to availability. The park is slated to reopen January 3, 2023 after repairs from an active 2022 hurricane season. This is a national park and it is open daylight hours only with an admission fee of $20.00. You can sometimes catch a great view of a launch from pad 39A from here, but NASA has the prerogative to request the closure of the park during launches for safety reasons. This usually depends on the size of the rocket and the flight profile.

Artemis 1 on Pad 39B as viewed from Playa Linda (Canaveral National Seashore) Photo by Mark Stone / Through My Lens Photography

3. Max Brewer Bridge (State Road 406)

This is a high bridge with narrow pedestrian walkways. There is parking at either end. The bridge crosses the Indian River from Titusville to Merritt Island (where KSC is located). You can almost always watch a launch from here. There is a good view of pads 39A and B.

Pad 39B (light in center) Artemis 1 as viewed at sunrise from Veteran's Park in Titusville. (Max Brewer bridge is just left of pic.) Photo by Mark Stone / Through My Lens Photography

4. US 1 in Titusville

There are several parks along a long length of US 1, beginning with Veteran's Park (AKA Spaceview) on the Indian River. These parks are about 12 to 13 miles from the launch pads and offer a panoramic view of the Kennedy Space Center. They are free to park, but may fill up quickly on higher-profile launches.

A Falcon 9 Launches from Pad 40 as viewed from a park on US 1 in Titusville. Photo by Mark Stone / Through My Lens Photography

5. On the south end, try the A1A bridge which crosses over the Banana River for a good view of Pad 40. Another favorite is Jetty Park in Cape Canaveral, which has a small entrance fee, but allows camping.

A Falcon 9 lifts off from Pad 40 as viewed from Hwy A1A Cape Canaveral. (600mm zoom lens). 11 miles from the pad. Photo by Mark Stone / Through My Lens Photography

6. Just about any spot on the beach in Cape Canaveral is a great choice, especially for launches that have a booster returning to Landing Zone 1 or 2 on the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

7. An unconventional yet great viewing option is to check out some of the area's charter services and watch the launch from a boat!

I hope you enjoyed this article. Please click on "Follow" for more tips on fun in Florida!