Need groceries or food assistance as an older adult? Join Aging Nutrition Program in Tennessee

When we grow old, we start facing a significant number of problems. Some of these problems are related to health, while others are related to money. Of course, when someone grows old, they become unable to work full-time and if there are no or little savings, financial problems can arise.

A report by the Tennessee State Plan on Aging reveals that there are about 1.57 million adults in Tennessee but it is worth noticing that this report was published in 2017. It means until now, their number must have increased.

The same report says that by 2030, about 28 percent of the Tennessee population will be based on people aged 60 or more. (Source)

If you are elderly and need food assistance or groceries to continue living a good life in Tennessee, you should try the Aging Nutrition Program.

An overview of the Aging Nutrition Program

As already said, this program provides food and grocery assistance to adults aged 60 or over. If you apply and get approved, you may also receive nutrition education and certain types of counseling services. These services are made available to people in more than 200 settings like senior centers. Homebound elders can also take advantage of this wonderful program.

The meal is basically delivered to your home so that every Tennessee elderly continues getting a nutritious and balanced diet. Your eligibility will be determined through an in-home assessment.

If you want to get further details, please contact them at 615-770-3901 or keita.cole@tn.gov. Also, don't forget to check this website.

