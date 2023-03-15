Low-income and looking for home in Texas? Affordable apartments available for $600 or less

Mark Star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9lOE_0lJqJQzK00
Photo byInatimi NathusonUnsplash

Do you want a rental property?

It won't be wrong to say that Texas is one of those states where buying or renting a property is really very difficult for a low-income family. The average annual cost of housing is up to $7,540. It means you should be earning sufficient to be able to get a dream home for yourself and your family.

The state has plenty of jobs for hardworking people, but some of them don't pay as much as we expect. However, it is worth mentioning that not all parts of Texas are expensive to live in.

We can easily find affordable apartments for the family. If you are low-income but want a home where you and your family can live peacefully, dozens of options are available.

The apartments that I am going to talk about here will cost you $600 or less, and you can contact their sellers or personally contact them online for more details.

One-bedroom apartment in Richmond Ave, Houston

The starting monthly price of this one-bedroom apartment is $599. There is also one or more baths, and it looks good to me. This seems to be suitable for a family of three or four. You, your spouse and one or two kids can easily adjust here. If you are interested, reach out to the seller at (346) 245-5291 or check this page for complete information.

One or two-bedroom apartment at Buchanan Rd, Decatur

This one is my favorite. This 750-1,000 sq ft apartment is also good for families or groups of students. The price is $393 a month and you can contact the seller at (940) 433-6522. Or else, please check this page to know more about its features.

Are you going to grab these offers?

==========================================

Disclaimer: Please note that all the facts in this story are cited, and the content is only for informational purposes.

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# viral# economy# lifestyle# politics

Comments / 1

Published by

Interested in politics and fitness. The baby is mine.

N/A
24K followers

More from Mark Star

Florida State

Walmart closing in Florida, but $2.5 million available via Business Emergency Program: Will it affect the decision?

Since its launch, Walmart has expanded its roots and is the prior choice of buyers across the United States and worldwide. It won't be wrong to say that its stores are present in almost every state, including Illinois and Florida.

Read full story
California State

Not getting a livable salary in California? State promises $6,000 for eligible households via Guaranteed Income Program

What do you think is a livable salary in California? Some will say $60,000 is enough, while others may think $200,000 is not enough. It all depends on your lifestyle. Of course, if you are compromising on things like housing and clothing, you won't need a lot of money. And if you are fond of buying branded clothes and going to restaurants with family once in a while, you will want more than the average amount.

Read full story
2 comments
Austin, TX

Rent Relief Program for Austin tenants: Did you try it as a low-income resident?

If you live in Austin, you must have an idea that it is an expensive city. For a low-income single family, it can be really tough to get a property on rent at reasonable prices.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Need groceries or food assistance as an older adult? Join Aging Nutrition Program in Tennessee

When we grow old, we start facing a significant number of problems. Some of these problems are related to health, while others are related to money. Of course, when someone grows old, they become unable to work full-time and if there are no or little savings, financial problems can arise.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Bye Walmart, Chicago will miss you: Is there any alternative to make locals forget about Walmart?

In the United States, Walmart began its operation in 1962. For the first time, they started working in Arkansas and with time, the company expanded its roots and became one of the leading stores in the country.

Read full story
8 comments
Michigan State

Party City closing its doors in Michigan and Illinois: Where to find a good alternative?

It looks like so many stores are closing their doors in different parts of the United States and many customers are a little upset about what to do and where to find their favorite items.

Read full story

Struggling to pay sewer bills? Check eligibility for Low-Income Household Assistance Program in New Jersey

According to an online report, the cost of living in New Jersey is 15 percent more than the national average. Depending on the city or county you live in, you may have to pay nearly 30 percent more for housing. The same is the situation of the cost of food, clothing, energy and transportation. (Source)

Read full story
Florida State

Goodbye Walmart, Florida will miss you: Where's a decent alternative to Walmart?

It won't be wrong to say that Walmart is one of the most famous and largest companies in the world. According to a report, a vast majority of Americans love going to Walmart to buy their favorite things every single month. The same report says that the net sales of the brand were around $480 billion in the year 2015. (Source)

Read full story
59 comments
Texas State

Looking to buy home in Texas? See if you qualify for Veteran Homebuying Program

It always feels good to move from an undeveloped area or city to a state like Texas. There is a lot to admire about this part of the United States. First of all, we can get a well-paying job easily and if we are lucky enough, it won’t be too difficult for every family member to earn $50k or more every year.

Read full story
Alabama State

Low-income tenant in Alabama who needs money to pay the rent? Check eligibility for Multifamily Housing Rental Program

It won’t be wrong to say that people living in different parts of Alabama are proud of their state. This is not because their standard of living is extremely high throughout the state or because they are living a perfect life. It is only because Alabama is a relatively peaceful place. Your experience can be different but this is what I have personally observed while living in Alabama with my family.

Read full story
28 comments
Texas State

Renter and need money to pay the landlord in Texas? Be ready to apply for Rent Relief Program

Texas is a big state, and everything is bigger here. For example, if you are educated and talented, you might be able to get a well-paying job without any major issues. Also, you might be able to get a home in one of your favorite cities or areas.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

Looking for affordable housing in NYC? See your eligibility for the Homeless Assistance Fund Program

It won’t be wrong to say that New York has a record number of homeless people. So many of them are jobless and don’t even have money to buy food, which is why they live in shelter homes and continue facing a wide range of challenges.

Read full story
Texas State

Elderly and sleep hungry at night? Apply for Meals on Wheels Program in Texas for temporary assistance

A report indicates that in Texas, more than 3,720,000 people are facing the problem of hunger. It is a matter of great concern. Imagine being hungry and having no money in your pocket. I am sure you would not want to let it happen to yourself and your family and would definitely try finding a well-paying job. However, there are groups of people who are unable to do any type of job.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Need help supporting your children? Check eligibility for Florida Student Assistance Grant Program for $200 or more

Is Florida good for students? I would say 'yes,' as there are many benefits of studying at a school, college, or a university in Florida. For instance, Florida is a top-ranked state for empowering people to send their children to schools and this has been revealed in an online story.

Read full story
1 comments
Albany, NY

Dream of getting $85K a year in NY? Apply for the Empire State Fellows Program

Working and living in New York is like a dream come true. So many people work hard to fulfill this dream. When they move to this highly expensive state, they have high expectations. In addition to looking for a well-paying job, they want a safe decent place to call home.

Read full story
3 comments

Help is here: Check your eligibility for NC Student Program

It is the dream of so many people to study at a top college, school, or university in North Carolina. Here there are plenty of institutions that offer dozens of online. Besides, the campus-based learning experience is also unforgettable.

Read full story

Financial aid available via New York's Educational Opportunity Program: Is it worth your time?

In New York, education is provided through a wide range of private and public institutions. Alone in the city, there is a wide range of schools, colleges, and universities, and it can be difficult for you to choose one of them.

Read full story
Texas State

Know about Texas Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program? Low-income families check eligibility to meet energy needs

Whether you move to Texas, New York, Illinois, Florida, or California, you should be aware of the basic things. And if you are already living in any of these states, you must have an idea of the relief programs available to locals.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Struggling and need a stable source of income in Florida? Apply at Bucee's to get training and $20.00/hour

It won't be wrong to say that the Sunshine State attracts thousands of people every year thanks to its sandy shores, warm environment, and other facilities. The population of Florida is quite diverse and anyone with or without a degree can earn a living. Most recently, the minimum wage has been set at $11.00 an hour. It means if you work for 40 hours a week, you will bring home at least $440. The more you work, the better will be your earnings.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy