Low-income and looking for home in Texas? Affordable apartments available for $600 or less

Do you want a rental property?

It won't be wrong to say that Texas is one of those states where buying or renting a property is really very difficult for a low-income family. The average annual cost of housing is up to $7,540. It means you should be earning sufficient to be able to get a dream home for yourself and your family.

The state has plenty of jobs for hardworking people, but some of them don't pay as much as we expect. However, it is worth mentioning that not all parts of Texas are expensive to live in.

We can easily find affordable apartments for the family. If you are low-income but want a home where you and your family can live peacefully, dozens of options are available.

The apartments that I am going to talk about here will cost you $600 or less, and you can contact their sellers or personally contact them online for more details.

One-bedroom apartment in Richmond Ave, Houston

The starting monthly price of this one-bedroom apartment is $599. There is also one or more baths, and it looks good to me. This seems to be suitable for a family of three or four. You, your spouse and one or two kids can easily adjust here. If you are interested, reach out to the seller at (346) 245-5291 or check this page for complete information.

One or two-bedroom apartment at Buchanan Rd, Decatur

This one is my favorite. This 750-1,000 sq ft apartment is also good for families or groups of students. The price is $393 a month and you can contact the seller at (940) 433-6522. Or else, please check this page to know more about its features.

Are you going to grab these offers?

Disclaimer: Please note that all the facts in this story are cited, and the content is only for informational purposes.

