Bye Walmart, Chicago will miss you: Is there any alternative to make locals forget about Walmart?

Photo by Getty Images

Are you missing Walmart?

In the United States, Walmart began its operation in 1962. For the first time, they started working in Arkansas and with time, the company expanded its roots and became one of the leading stores in the country.

Sadly, Walmart is closing its doors on us and this is probably because of insufficient sales. According to a recent announcement, Walmart decided to close three of its locations in Illinois and the stores picked up for this purpose are in Lincolnwood at 6840 N. McCormick Blvd, Homewood at 17550 S. Halsted St, and the Plainfield Walmart at 12690 S. Route 59.

The company has done the same in Florida, but you don't have to worry because we still have some decent options.

1. Target

Target is one of my favorite stores. They are mainly famous or foods, beverages, baby products, accessories, home decor items, kitchen products, and furniture. For Chicago residents, Target has its locations at 1154 S Clark St and 1101 W Jackson Blvd. You can also find them at 4466 N Broadway, 1200 N Larrabee St, or 2650 N Clark St.

2. Costco

Costco needs no introduction. This member-only wholesale retailer can be your alternative to Walmart if you are in Chicago. Some of its locations are 1430 S Ashland Ave, 2746 N Clybourn Ave, and Bedford Park, IL, United States.

3. Kroger

Kroger is suitable for those who are looking to buy potato chips, heavy whipping cream, burger patties, restaurant-style buns, and chocolate. There is more than enough to be found at Kroger and in Chicago, you can find them at 4821 W North Ave and 921 W 57th St.

Do you love buying things from these stores?

==========================================

Disclaimer: Please note that all the facts in this story are cited, and the content is only for informational purposes.

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.