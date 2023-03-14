Party City closing its doors in Michigan and Illinois: Where to find a good alternative?

Photo by Creative Commons

Are you looking to buy something?

It looks like so many stores are closing their doors in different parts of the United States and many customers are a little upset about what to do and where to find their favorite items.

Walmart is sadly shutting down some of its locations in Florida but thankfully, we have some decent alternatives. Here you can find some details on the same.

Another brand that is set to close its doors on us is Party City. As we all know, this is a reputed retail chain of party stores. It has been around for years and the brand had its first store in New Jersey.

In these so many years, Party City has gained tremendous success and this is proven by the fact that people across Mexico, Canada, and the United States love buying different items from Party City.

Party City shutting down in Michigan and Illinois -- Are there some alternatives?

A report reveals that Party City is closing some of its stores in Michigan and Illinois. Besides, the company has plans to auction off at least 12 stores across the country.

In Michigan and Illinois, sales have been impacted which is why the company decided to close some of its low-performing stores.

It should be noticed that Party City was operating dozens of stores in Illinois, but things will now change. But you don't have to worry because the following stores can be a good alternative to Party City.

1. Oriental Trading Company

Oriental Trading Company has lots of party supplies and some decent toys and holiday items for you to buy. Here is their website in case you need to buy something.

2. Party America

Party America is suitable for people living in Michigan and Illinois and you can enjoy online shopping. They have plenty of options for gift cards and party supplies.

3. Party Depot

Party Depot has decoration items, costumes, and many other things. Here is their online store's link.

Will these stores make you forget about Party City?

==========================================

Disclaimer: Please note that all the facts in this story are cited, and the content is only for informational purposes.

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.