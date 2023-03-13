Struggling to pay sewer bills? Check eligibility for Low-Income Household Assistance Program in New Jersey

Photo by Getty Images

According to an online report, the cost of living in New Jersey is 15 percent more than the national average. Depending on the city or county you live in, you may have to pay nearly 30 percent more for housing. The same is the situation of the cost of food, clothing, energy and transportation. (Source)

Of course, people earning thousands per month and having multiple sources of income do not face as many financial problems as low-income households face. Earning something around $3,000 a month in New Jersey is not so tough, but this is not something you can depend on to give an ideal life to your family.

I have already talked about a couple of programs available for New Jersey residents. In case you want to know about them, please check the following ones.

Now I am going to talk about another program that can benefit you as a New Jersey resident. Its name is Low-Income Household Assistance Program.

An overview of the Low-Income Household Assistance Program

This program is basically meant for households who are struggling to pay sewer or water bills. Let me tell you that business account holders cannot apply for the program because it is solely for low-income individuals.

As per the fact sheet shared on this page, your monthly income should be $3,464 to $9,993 depending on the family size. For instance, if you are a family of four and the income is $6,662, you may be eligible for the assistance.

Please consult this brochure to find complete information on how to apply.

