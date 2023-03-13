Goodbye Walmart, Florida will miss you: Where's a decent alternative to Walmart?

Photo by Getty Images

Are you going to miss Walmart?

It won't be wrong to say that Walmart is one of the most famous and largest companies in the world. According to a report, a vast majority of Americans love going to Walmart to buy their favorite things every single month. The same report says that the net sales of the brand were around $480 billion in the year 2015. (Source)

If you live in Florida, you must have found Walmart stores almost everywhere. Now the news is that the company has decided to close some of its stores. Many of you may wonder why it is happening. A report indicates that the brand has decided to close its stores across the state because of poor performance.

Is there a decent Walmart alternative in Florida?

I am sure people who have been depending on Walmart to buy some things will want an alternative. Am I right? Across Florida, there are so many stores for you to choose from. Let's check out where are they actually located.

Target

It is a renewed retail corporation. You can go to Target for clothing, baby products, electronics, personal care, fitness items, and toys. Two of its locations are Orlando (FL), and Boca Raton (FL).

Costco

Costco has gained recognition for some time now and we can safely call it an alternative to Walmart. In Florida, if you find a Costco around, you will definitely forget about Walmart and other similar stores. The main items to buy here are food and skincare products. Some of its locations are Miami (FL) and Pompano Beach (FL).

Best Buy

Best Buy is suitable for those who are looking for a decent consumer electronics retailer. It has hundreds of stores in North America. If you live in Florida, you can go to Orlando (FL), Boca Raton (FL), or another location of your choice.

Do you think these stores can make you forget about Walmart?

