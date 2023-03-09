Elderly and sleep hungry at night? Apply for Meals on Wheels Program in Texas for temporary assistance

Photo by Getty Images

A report indicates that in Texas, more than 3,720,000 people are facing the problem of hunger. It is a matter of great concern.

Imagine being hungry and having no money in your pocket. I am sure you would not want to let it happen to yourself and your family and would definitely try finding a well-paying job. However, there are groups of people who are unable to do any type of job.

These are mostly illiterate and homeless, elderly, and people with disabilities. I know not all of them live miserable life but my observation says that most of them have to suffer.

Now I am going to discuss a one-of-its-kind program called Meals on Wheels.

What is the Meals on Wheels Program for the elderly in Texas?

It is a unique food or nutrition program that provides temporary food assistance to senior citizens and people living with one or more disabilities.

As part of the program, prepared food is served to them once a day throughout the week. Each qualified individual has the option of getting supplemental frozen meals on Saturday and Sunday.

If you want to check the monthly menu, please go to this page.

You must be homebound. You will have to prove that you are not getting sufficient food assistance from any other individual or through any other program. You are someone who is ready to accept the delivery during the delivery hours.

Here you need to enter your zip code to see if they are providing services in your area or not.

You can also get in touch with them via 512.476.6325 or email@mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org.

