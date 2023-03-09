Need help supporting your children? Check eligibility for Florida Student Assistance Grant Program for $200 or more

Photo by Getty Images

Is Florida good for students? I would say 'yes,' as there are many benefits of studying at a school, college, or a university in Florida. For instance, Florida is a top-ranked state for empowering people to send their children to schools and this has been revealed in an online story.

Besides, the U.S. News and World Report reveals that Florida is a good state for higher studies. The Sunshine State has plenty of colleges and universities where affordable education is provided to everyone without any discrimination.

USA Today made it clear that Florida beats out many colleges when it comes to the cost of living. If you can still not afford to send your kids to colleges or universities, you can take advantage of financial programs. A good example is the Florida Student Assistance Grant Program.

The details of the Florida Student Assistance Grant Program

The annual reward each eligible student receives is something around $200. It can be more than that. The Legislature in the General Appreciation Act makes the final decision regarding the amount.

Complete details on the program can be found here, but the basic eligibility requirements are mentioned below.

You should be an undergraduate student participating in college-preparatory instructions. You should be getting FSAG Private.

I know $200 is not enough when it comes to tuition and other costs, but something is better than nothing.

With that being said, I'd like you to contact them at 888-827-2004 or OSFA@fldoe.org if you are interested in the program and want to obtain complete details.

Do you think it is worth the time of your kids?

