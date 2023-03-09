Dream of getting $85K a year in NY? Apply for the Empire State Fellows Program

Photo by Getty Images

Working and living in New York is like a dream come true. So many people work hard to fulfill this dream. When they move to this highly expensive state, they have high expectations. In addition to looking for a well-paying job, they want a safe decent place to call home.

Thankfully, there is no shortage of opportunities in New York for hardworking, educated, talented, and skilled people. In fact, a source reveals that the average annual salary in NY is $51,621. It means if you work full-time and get paid $24.82 an hour, you will easily make up to $1,000 a week and nearly $4,300 a month.

This is just the income estimate for a single person. If there are two or three people working in your home, you can imagine what will they be earning.

Empire State Fellows Program in NY -- A nice way to get up to $85k

If you haven't heard about this program and have missed the opportunity so far, let me tell you that applications are welcomed by the following individuals.

You have strong leadership and analytical skills.

You are able to work independently and in collaboration with other people.

You have an experience of five years or more as a full-time professional.

You are available to work in Albany, New York, for at least two years.

Only the eligible person will be given $85,000 a year, and here is the application form for you to fill out and submit.

Complete details on the Empire State Fellows Program are available on the official website.

Are you going to apply?

Please note that all the facts in this story are cited, and the content is only for informational purposes.

