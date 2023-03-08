Help is here: Check your eligibility for NC Student Program

Photo by Getty Images

It is the dream of so many people to study at a top college, school, or university in North Carolina. Here there are plenty of institutions that offer dozens of online. Besides, the campus-based learning experience is also unforgettable.

If you go there as a student, you might like to choose one of its top universities. A few good examples are Duke University, University of North Carolina, Davidson College, Wake Forest University, North Carolina State University, Western Carolina University, Appalachian State University, and University of North Carolina Wilmington.

If you are struggling as a student and need some financial aid in North Carolina, certain programs are there to help you out.

Check your eligibility for NC Student Program

There is not a single type of student program available in North Carolina. You can check the eligibility for one or all of them to increase your chances of getting financial help.

Here is a brief overview of the major ones.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program -- You can benefit from this program by working full-time at a nonprofit organization. You must be working for 30-40 hours or more per week to receive benefits. Revised Pay As You Earn Program -- If you work toward PSLF and your student loan or another loan to be consolidated, this is the right kind of program for you. Teachers Student Loan Forgiveness Program -- It is suitable for those who want forgivable loans in North Carolina. As a student, you can try to pursue a college degree in engineering, math, science, or technology.

Do you think these many educational programs can be life-changing?

