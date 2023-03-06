First-time homebuyer and need financial help as a Florida family? Check eligibility for Chenoa Fund Program

Photo by Getty Images

Have you tried different options?

Living and working in Florida is a like a dream comes true. We all want a job change, and we all look for different options to buy a home. According to a source, you will have to pay nearly $1,847 or more a month for a home. This, of course, is easy for those who are working at top companies and get paid well. For example, you should be working at Bucee's for an hourly wage of $32.00. Otherwise, you will need government's assistance to pay for utilities, food and home.

The state does have a couple of programs we can apply to for financial assistance. A couple of examples are Cash Program, Housing Choice Voucher, Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program, and Home Care for the Elderly Program.

Let's add another name to this list and get to know the details. I am talking about the Chenoa Fund Program.

What is the Chenoa Fund Program?

It is a nationwide program that offers down payment assistance to eligible people. You should be the first-time homebuyer and the program can give a foregivable loan for three years.

Besides, Chenoa Fund gives installment loans that you need to repay with the mortgage.

Who is eligible?

Here are some details for you.

Your credit scores must be 620 or more. Your income should be 115% below the area median income. You can check the AMI here. It is important to use a Chenoa-approved lender.

Do you need more information? Please check some important points here. You can also go through this page for further details.

Will you be in touch with them?

Please note that all the facts in this story are cited, and the content is only for informational purposes.

