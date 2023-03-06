Afraid of rising costs or bills? $51 million for low-income Illinois families via Home Energy Assistance Program

Photo by Getty Images

What income do you think is needed to live comfortably in Illinois? Of course, this depends on one's lifestyle and the city or county they live in.

On average, you should be earning at least $44,000 a year to afford the basic things of life in Illinois. The basic necessities include housing, food, gas, energy, utilities, education, and healthcare.

And if you want to give a luxurious or high-profile life to the family, the income should be from $150,000 to over $200,000.

Anything can be bought in this part of the United States if you have enough money in your pocket and you are working with honesty and sincerity. Still, so many people struggle because of their income issues. These are the same individuals who can benefit from the various relief programs.

Let me share the names of a few of them.

Try the Home Energy Assistance Program -- $51 million available for low-income Illinois residents

People who are afraid of the rising costs of utility, heating, or other bills will be glad to know that the state has announced $51 million to help them out. This money will be given as part of the Home Energy Assistance Program, and anyone whose income is low and who is struggling can apply for the program.

If you are interested and want to take things further, I suggest you go to this website and find information.

You can also contact them at energyassistance​@ncat.org or 1-866-674-6327.

What are your opinions about this program and the benefits being given through it?

