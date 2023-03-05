Did you join Homeowner Rehabilitation Program for $22,500? Low-income Pennsylvania families should check eligibility

Photo by Getty Images

According to the MERIC cost of living index, Pennsylvania is one of the most expensive places to live in. Here the cost of living is higher than in states like Florida, Utah, Colorado, Delaware, Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho.

What do you think should be your income to be able to live comfortably and peacefully in this part of the United States? A source indicates that if your annual income is not $44,000 or more, you may end up facing a significant number of problems.

For housing and utilities, you will need to pay something around $7,768. $7,894 is required for healthcare and around $855 for energy or gas. (Source)

It means there is no way for low-income families to live a good life in Pennsylvania until they are getting grants from the government or a private organization.

The good news is that the state has a unique program for families to afford housing. Its name is Homeowner Rehabilitation Program.

What is the Homeowner Rehabilitation Program?

Assistance is made available to repair your home and it is given in the form of no-interest loans. A portion of the loan is forgiven, and the amount each applicant can receive is $22,500.

As mentioned in this source, what you receive depends on your family size and income. For instance, you can consider applying if you are a family of two and the income is $54,300. For a family size of four, the income should be $67,850, and so on.

I suggest you call them at 724.437.1547 or check this source for more information.

Were you aware of the program and are you interested?

Please note that all the facts in this story are cited, and the content is only for informational purposes.

