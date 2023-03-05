Tired of getting $11.00/hour and want a positive change in life as a Florida resident? Apply at Bucee’s for $32.00/hour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0px5PG_0l8M5rSS00
Photo byGetty Images

Do you know the details?

What do you think is the minimum wage in Florida? It is $11.00 per hour, which is more than the Federal Minimum Wage of $7.25 an hour. This means if you work for about eight hours daily, you will be given $88 and for five working days, your salary will be $440. That makes about $1760 in a single month.

With the rising costs of housing, food, energy, and clothing, $1760 a month is not something we can depend on. According to a source, the cost of living in Florida is 1% more than the national average and housing will be 2% more expensive than the national average.

If you think of living here comfortably with or without family, your income should be $82,000 or more per year. This includes everything from food to healthcare and from housing to education, taxes, and other things.

In an ordinary job, you may not be able to earn a living. The chance is that you and your family members will have to struggle for survival.

Some companies, however, do offer well-paying jobs. One of them is Bucee’s. If you live in Florida and need a job change, an opportunity is waiting for you.

Get $32.00/hour working at Bucee's

They are on the lookout for a car wash assistant manager who has great leadership and management skills. If you have a high school diploma, are good at retail management, and have knowledge of Kronos Scheduler, and DRB’s SiteWatch, it is the right kind of option for you.

The best part is that you will be paid $32.00 per hour. Other perks include insurance and paid leaves for up to three weeks.

Here is the link where complete details are available.

Are you interested in the position?

==========================================

Please note that all the facts in this story are cited, and the content is only for informational purposes.

