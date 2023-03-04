Struggling as a homebuyer in New Jersey? Participate in Homeward Bound Program to get $10K to $15K

Photo by Phil Murphy via Getty Images

The quality of life in New Jersey is really good. Of course, your opinions can be different from mine but I feel that it is one of the best and most amazing American states to live in.

From its historical points to beautiful parks and from downtowns to so many shopping centers, restaurants, and cafes, New Jersey has a lot to explore. Anyone who wants to live peacefully with family can move to New Jersey. The only condition is that their salary or income should be decent.

A source indicates that the cost of living in New Jersey is higher than the national average. For example, for housing, you will have to pay 38 percent more than the usual amount. Similarly, food and transportation services are relatively expensive.

I don’t think this should be a problem if your annual income is $60,000 or above. In case you need assistance as a homebuyer, New Jersey will not leave you alone. A program is there to get benefited from. Its name is Homeward Bound Program.

What is Homeward Bound Program?

It is a unique program by New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency. If you qualify, you will get a government-insured loan for thirty years. The money can be used to buy a home in New Jersey.

Based on your county, a $10,000 to $15,000 down payment is made available. Or else, it can be considered the closing cost of the property you buy. For instance, if you live in Ocean, Hudson, Essex, Bergen, Union, Passaic or Somerset, you may be eligible for $15k. And if you belong to Burlington, Cape May, Salem, Atlantic, or Warren, you may receive $10k.

Complete details can be found here and here is the Lender Request Form to take things further.

Are you going to contact them?

