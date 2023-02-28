Florida loves you: Low-income and need to pay for groceries? See if you qualify for Cash Program

Photo by DeSantis via Getty Images

There are many reasons and benefits of moving to Florida with family. For instance, the Sunshine State has a sunny and warm environment. It means newcomers can enjoy the sunny weather while doing their work.

Also, Florida beaches are outstanding. When you begin living here, you will get easy and quick access to the most beautiful beaches. A few examples are Miramar Beach, Cocoa Beach, South Beach Park, Juno Beach Park, Delray Beach, Lummus Park Beach, Lowdermilk Park, and others. I have personally been to a few of them, and my experience has been unforgettable.

Of course, your income has to be good to be able to enjoy all the things. The average cost of living in Florida is $43,615 per year. This may not be enough if you have a big family to take care of.

That's why the state offers different relief programs, one of which is the Home Care for the Elderly Program. Also, there is a program called Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program.

Cash Assistance Program for low-income Florida households

If you are unable to buy groceries for the family and need extra money, you can try the Cash Assistance Program. It is an ongoing program and there is no deadline to apply.

The program has been offered by the Florida Department of Children and Families and this sheet shows the income level to be eligible.

In addition to finding complete information here, I suggest you contact them at 850-300-4323. Please remember that the money you are given if you qualify cannot be used to buy nonfood items.

Please note that all the facts in this story are cited, and the content is only for informational purposes.

