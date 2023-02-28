NY loves its people with disabilities: Low-income and need housing help? Check eligibility for Access to Home Program

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

Are you in need of residential assistance?

It won't be wrong to say that disabled people face so many challenges. For example, they are often not able to secure well-paying jobs. I have also seen some of them getting paid lesser than healthy individuals. Other problems they often face include a lack of respect at the workplace and a lack of proper transportation facilities.

A report reveals that around 27 percent of adults in New York have one or more disabilities. It is a matter of great concern, but the good news is that they are not left alone. The state does have some relief programs for them to get benefited from. One of them is NYS Access to Home Program.

Before I talk about the NYS Access to Home Program, let me remind you that Pennsylvania and Houston (Texas) have financial relief programs for people with disabilities. In Pennsylvania, the program is called PTRR Program, and in Houston, there is a program known as Housing Choice Voucher Homeownership Program.

Let's now check out the details of the NYS Access to Home Program.

Who qualifies for the NYS Access to Home Program?

Through this program, financial assistance or grants are made available to low-income and moderate-income people with one or more disabilities. It is meant to help them get easy and quick access to housing.

In case you qualify for the program, you will be allowed to get money to comfortably live in an apartment or home of your choice. Also, you can return to the residential colony that you had to leave due to a shortage of money.

You are likely to be eligible if your median income is 80 percent less than the average. Here is the website where all the details are available to take things further.

Is it worth your time?

