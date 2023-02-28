Struggling to pay bills and need help in Colorado? Check your eligibility for Bill Payment Assistance Program

Photo by Jared Polis via Getty Images

Is it safe and ideal to live in Colorado? I would say 'yes,' as I think that Colorado is a friendly place for travelers and safe for families. There is so much to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States. A few examples are Rocky Mountain National Park, Trail Ridge Road, Longs Peak & Bear Lake, Mesa Verde National Park, Towering Star Dune & Medano Creek, and Black Canyon views & Painted Wall cliffs. Let's not forget about Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.

Besides, the rate of employment in Colorado is said to be good, which means you can easily and quickly find a well-paying job.

As far as the cost of living is concerned, you should be earning $46,642 per year or more to be able to provide all the basic facilities to your family.

Bill Payment Assistance Program for Colorado households

If you still have financial issues and want specific help to pay the bill, you can try the Bill Payment Assistance Program.

You qualify if you fulfill the following conditions.

You need immediate help to clear the past-due lighting or heating bills. You are not getting payment assistance from EOC. Your income is 80% lesser than the area median income.

Now comes the application process. Let me tell you that they don't accept applications directly. Instead, you will need to get in touch with the EOC local partner of your area. Also, you can call them at 1.866.432.8435.

This is the website where complete details are available.

