Texas cares for you: $48 million available for households via Utility Help Program: Did you apply for your $2,400?

According to the United States Census Bureau, the rate of poverty in Texas is 14.2%. Similarly, the unemployment rate in the state is 3.90%, which is slightly lesser than 4.00% in the last month and 4.80% the previous year.

A significant number of people are homeless, have no or little food for themselves and their families, and are left without proper clothing.

Despite those so many financial relief programs that are meant to help us get out of uncertain situations, many of us fail to get cash.

Thankfully, the state has $48 million in funding and we can consider the Utility Help Program.

The details of the Utility Help Program for Texas households

Some time ago, it was reported that the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs directed an extra $48 million from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act to the Utility Program. It is meant to provide financial help to renters and homeowners across the state.

If you think that your energy bills are more than usual and you need some sort of assistance, you can get the funds.

As an applicant, you are required to meet the following criteria.

Your income is 150% less as per the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. You are an American citizen and a resident of Texas.

Through this program, you will not only receive money to pay electricity, gas, and water bills but also may receive up to $2,400 as a prospective payment.

I suggest you reach out to them at 855-566-2057.

