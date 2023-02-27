GMI Program in Minnesota: See who's getting up to $500/month for the next few months

Photo by Tim Walz via Getty Images

Are you a struggler?

Is life in Minnesota easy? I am not sure about your experience but for me, Minnesota is a very good place to live in. From housing to food to utilities, everything costs lesser than the national average. And this has been revealed by the report itself. According to this report, housing is 11% cheaper, utilities are 3% lower and transportation is 2% cheaper than in other parts of the country.

Compared to this, you will have to pay slightly more for clothing, healthcare, and food but if your income is good, this wouldn't be a big problem.

If you are already in Minnesota, you know this place has a lot to offer. And if you are planning to move there, you have to ensure that your salary or income is $40,000 per year or higher. This is the average income of a household. Of course, you can earn as much as you want and it may help you give a better life to your family.

Do you know about the GMI Program in Minnesota?

As we all know, Springboard for the Arts is a nonprofit organization for artists. It is situated in Minnesota. They have expanded their minimum income program for artists and have decided to select 75 artists for a guaranteed monthly income of $200 or more. Up to $500 a month will be paid for the next 18 months as part of the GMI Program.

In case you don't know, GMI means Guaranteed Monthly Income. A news story indicates that applications are not being accepted. They have rather selected a new way of giving away money. It involves selecting 75 artists from the existing pool of artists.

What do you say about this monthly payment program in Minnesota?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.