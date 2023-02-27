Disabled, needy senior, or low-income family? Join Housing Choice Voucher Homeownership Program in Houston for money

Photo by Sylvester Turner via Getty Images

Do you want some immediate help?

We all know that Houston is a big city in a big state (Texas). So we always have high expectations in terms of job opportunities, housing, and different facilities.

So many people think of relocating to this booming and diverse metropolis, but not all of them are able to live a good life. This is primarily because of the high cost of living.

It has been reported that a family of four should earn around $3,500 a month excluding the rental costs to be able to live perfectly in Houston. Similarly, if you are a single person, your monthly income should be at least $1,000 without rent.

In Texas, there is no shortage of payment programs that are meant to help us get some financial relief. Two good examples are Texas Utility Help Program and Texas Public Educational Program.

Let's now check out what is Housing Choice Voucher Homeownership Program and how it can benefit disabled people, low-income families, and needy senior citizens.

Tenant-based assistance through the Housing Choice Voucher Homeownership Program

The Housing Choice Voucher Homeownership Program provides each qualified person or family with some sort of assistance. Direct payments are sent to participating property owners to adjust the payment difference between unit rents and tenant payments.

I suggest you check Socialserve or MyApartmentMap to find information on the available units.

Who qualifies for the Housing Choice Voucher Homeownership Program?

Certain things have to be remembered.

You are a voucher holder and have participated in the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program. You are working full-time and have signed a contract for at least one year. You are on good terms with the landlord and have a medium credit score of 640 or more than that. You have saved at least $1000.00.

Please check this brochure for more information. Also, you can find some details here.

Are you going to apply for the program?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.