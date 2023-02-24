Know about PTR Program in Illinois? About $2 million available: Check the status of your $350

Mark Star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7972_0kxB8jPf00
Photo byPritzker via Getty Images

Are you a struggler?

Like other states and cities in the United States, Illinois is a place where the rate of unemployment and the rate of inflation are high. A report reveals that the most recent unemployment percentage is 4.7%, which is slightly lesser than what it was in the past 12 months. Previously, it was 5.1%.

The same report shows that the rate of inflation has also gone down to some extent. It is currently at 6.4% and previously, it was 7.5%.

People living in different cities and counties in Illinois can benefit from a couple of relief payments or programs. For example, Chicago households can consider the Utility Billing Relief Program.

Also, the Water Assistance Program gives extra cash to eligible low-income families. Here are some details in case you want to know about this program.

Cash for Illinois residents: Be ready for your $350

The state is now offering eligible residents a rebate as part of the Property Tax Refund Program. This payment may soon reach you, so you should be ready.

Basically, property owners living in townhouses, apartments, and condominiums are eligible for the payment.

According to a source, about $2.1 million are made available to take things further and to benefit people with the refund program.

The application deadline was in December and thousands of applications have already been received. If you were lucky to submit the one, please make up your mind to get a check in the coming days. The average amount to be sent out is $350. (Source)

Do you think you will be getting $350?

==========================================

