Brittany Daniel: Rich Florida female who gives away thousands for the well-being of people: Contact if you need money

Do you know about her foundation?

When you become rich and successful, the first thing you will want to do is charity. Of course, we all know that the rate of inflation is extremely high in all parts of the country. We also know that survival has become really difficult for low-income or needy people.

On one hand, every state and city has a relief program or two for people to take advantage of. For instance, New York has a Family Program that gives a monthly payment to eligible people.

Similarly, in Chicago, there is a program known as the Resilient Communities Pilot Program that offers a guaranteed income of $500/month to eligible individuals.

Let's not forget about celebrities and fashion models giving away money to help people out. A few examples are Hilary Duff, Julianne Moore, and Bella Thorne.

Brittany Daniel and her foundation

In case you don't know, let me tell you that the net worth of this Florida beauty is $4 million and her charity/foundation keeps giving away money for the health and well-being of people. Its name is Gabrielle's Angel Foundation.

It is mainly devoted to cancer research. Through this foundation, the American actress encourages the development of effective therapies for cancer patients. If you are suffering from an illness and don't have sufficient funds, you can contact them here.

On the work side, Brittany Daniel gained tremendous popularity with her role as Jessica in Sweet Valley High and as Kelly in The Game. She has also worked on Joe Dirt, Skyline, and White Chicks.

Are you proud of Brittany Daniel for being a Floridian?

