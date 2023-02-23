New York Family Program for needy residents: Did you apply for your $367 to $698?

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

Do you belong to a low-income family?

A report reveals that since 2014, the rate of poverty in New York is higher than the national average. So many people live in shelter homes, and some don't even have money to buy food and clothing.

The same report indicates that 17 counties have 13 percent more poor people than others. Besides, people with disabilities suffer more than healthy individuals. Of course, American Indians, Black people, and Pacific Islanders are pushed behind the competition in one way or the other.

To address our issues, the governor has launched several relief programs or plans. For example, millions are available for eligible New Yorkers to buy food. I'd also like to mention here that there is a bonus program for NY workers that gives cash amounts. Here are some details for you.

Check eligibility and apply for the Family Assistance Program for cash

If you belong to a low-income or needy family, you are likely to be eligible for cash assistance. What I like the most about New York is that people are not left alone.

The purpose of the Family Assistance Program is to provide cash to eligible and needy people with dependent or minor kids. You can either be a caretaker or a single parent. Anyone whose income is below the state average can find details and apply for the money.

How much will I get?

According to an outlet, the maximum payment you can get if you are a family of three is $789. However, most people receive $367 per month as an individual or $698 a month for a household of three kids.

I am not sure what will you actually receive, so you can find some information here. Please don't forget to check this link for further details.

Do you think this program can help you get some relief?

