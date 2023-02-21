R'Bonney Gabriel: The woman who didn't wash her hair during the competition in Louisiana?

Photo by R'Bonney Gabriel via Getty Images

Do you think it is true?

If you ask someone “if washing hair is important,” they would say “yes.” Shampooing helps us get beautiful hair and is done to remove oil from the hair shaft.

Whenever you go outside, you will wash your hair to look beautiful and fresh. Like all of us, beauty queens take special care of themselves. In fact, they do a lot more than us to lose weight and to look younger and better.

Do you know someone saying that washing hair isn’t needed? Beautiful R’Bonney Gabriel, who recently won the Miss Universe title, has something special to say to us.

Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel on not washing hair

After winning the crown, she was interviewed by many media outlets. She was found sharing some secrets of her beauty, one of which seemed to be strange to me.

R'Bonney Gabriel revealed that she didn’t wash her hair for days when she was competing. Furthermore, she said that she allowed her hairspray to stay in the hair because it helped her get crispy and clean curls.

The 28-year-old designer spoke to Insider and revealed that it would look funny but she was not washing her hair regularly.

The competition was held in New Orleans, Louisiana, and world’s top females participated in it. In such a situation, finding someone saying that they didn’t wash their hair is like a surprise.

I believe that if we don’t wash our hair for weeks and get such a marvelous look, I would not buy another shampoo and hair conditioner.

What are your opinions in this regard?

