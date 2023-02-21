California residents earning $10,140 can try Weatherization Assistance Program: Did you check your eligibility?

Photo by Newsom via Getty Images

We all remain busy with our lives and forget that our parents and other senior citizens often live alone and suffer from isolation and loneliness. This is the time when they need our support, presence, and unconditional love.

According to the Census Bureau's population estimates, there are over 55 million Americans aged 65 or above. A vast majority of them live in Texas, Florida, and California, while others can be found in Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, New York, and Michigan.

Of course, they are everywhere in the country and they often look to others for financial help and support. In California, a few programs are available to help us get some relief. For instance, there is a plan that is likely to give you $1,000 if you are living without your own car.

Also, the state has California CalWORKs, which provides cash and different types of services to eligible people. Here are some details for you if you have an interest.

What's in Weatherization Assistance Program for citizens?

The program that I am now going to talk about is the Weatherization Assistance Program. It is suitable for those who want affordable energy conservation services as Californians. If you become eligible, the Weatherization Assistance Program will decrease your cooling and heating costs for you. It means you can enjoy energy services without worrying about the prices. Among low-income households, this program will only benefit senior citizens, disabled people, and families with dependent kids. (Source)

Who can apply and how to proceed?

You can apply if you meet the following criteria.

Your income is ​​$2,430 to $10,140, depending on the size of your family. Your age is 60 or above. You are disabled or belong to a family where one or more people are disabled. You are a family with dependent children.

The next step is checking the California Department of Community Services & Development site.

