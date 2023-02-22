Hungry and want food for your family? $234 million available for NY residents as part of Food Program

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

Did you apply for it?

Food securities are everywhere in the United States. However, New York is the place where people seem to have more problems than others. They struggle with the increasing prices of food, clothing, energy, and shelter.

A source indicates that millions of New Yorkers sleep hungry every night. Also, every one out of four kids does not get appropriate food. It is a matter of great concern.

Thankfully, at the state level, certain programs exist to benefit people. A good example is Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program.

Similarly, for New York workers, there is a program called Worker Bonus Program that gives $500 to $3,000 in cash to eligible employees. Here are some details for you if you have an interest.

Other than this, there is a Tuition Assistance Program for students who need financial help to continue their studies.

Funds for New Yorkers as part of the Food Program

As we already know, so many of us are getting SNAP benefits. The aim of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is to help people buy food. Low-income working people, disabled individuals, and senior citizens are given special preference.

The good news is that an extra $234 million has been announced by the governor so that people can get maximum food benefits. (Source)

If you have not applied and want to know what can buy with the money, please check this website. Things you can buy are bread, cereal, veggies, fruits, fish, meat, dairy products and everything you think is needed to keep your body healthy and energetic.

Do you think this is a good step?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.