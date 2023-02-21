Know about Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot Program? Guaranteed $500 a month available for low-income households

Photo by Lightfoot via Getty Images

Have you heard about it?

It always feels good to be a part of guaranteed income programs. Am I right? All over the country, the rate of inflation is already high, but officials are trying their best to provide some relief to locals.

Whether you live in Florida, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, or another state, a significant number of programs are available for you. For instance, New York State has a unique Worker Bonus Program that gives hundreds of dollars to each eligible individual.

Similarly, California CalWORKs is suitable for those who require cash and certain services. Chicago residents struggling with utility bills and rent can check information on the Rental and Utility Program.

New Guaranteed Income Program for Chicago Residents

We are already familiar with the guaranteed income program available for Los Angeles residents. If you applied for it, you must be getting some money every month. A similar program is made available for Chicago residents too. It is called Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot Program.

According to a news report, around 5,000 residents will get $500 a month for one year. It means if you are eligible, you will receive $6,000 within the next 12 months and you can use this money to buy food or anything you think is needed by your family.

Let me tell you that it is part of Chicago’s $31.5 million Resilient Communities project, and funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan.

The pilot program is suitable for low-income Chicago residents. Your age must be 18 years or above, and you should belong to a family with an income 250% lesser than the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). Also, you should have faced problems during the pandemic. Disabled people, people living in extreme poverty, and elderly will be given special preference. (Source)

Do you think this program is worth your time?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.