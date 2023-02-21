Meet Matthew and Camilla: Rich couple from Texas giving away millions to transform the lives of children

Are your kids growing well?

It always feels good to see your children growing up and getting the education they need to succeed in the future. When a child grows up, different problems can naturally arise. These include hormonal and genetic. Other than this, their environment can positively or negatively impact their mental and physical capabilities.

Naturally, every parent wants the best for their little ones. From working hard to provide them with full financial support to being there when they need emotional support, we are ready to do everything that ensures their physical and mental strength.

In Texas, the modern child support system has its own pros and cons. One of the cons is that parents have to spend extra money on their children.

Different celebrities from all over the country are there to support us. For example, Hilary Duff gives away lots of money for the food and health of children.

Also, we have people like Cindy Crawford, Megan Fox, Ariana Grande, and Kathy Ireland who donate money in one way or the other.

In this list, let me add another name. Matthew and Camilla: this power couple has their own foundation for children's well-being and health.

Matthew McConaughey and Camilla Alves

You probably know Matthew as a wild person, but it is natural in their younger years. His life changed when he met Camilla. They married in 2012 and are now living a peaceful life. Let's not forget that they are quite rich.

Matthew McConaughey's net worth is $160 million, and his lady love's net worth is $20 million.

The two have founded a foundation called Just Keep Living Foundation that aims to empower young people, especially parents who want to educate their children. Funds and support are provided to help students live successful, healthy, and prosperous lives.

Do you think this power couple is doing the right thing?

