Bella Thorne is the pride of Florida: Wealthy woman who gives away thousands and supports orphanages

Photo by Bella Thorne via Getty Images

Do you know this female?

Beauty with the brain: it happens rarely when we meet someone or get to know people who are not only beautiful but also have great talents. In Florida, Texas, Illinois, and North Carolina, there are many such examples. Let me name a few: Julianne Moore who belongs to North Carolina, Hilary Duff from Texas, Cindy Crawford from Illinois, and so on.

These women, in their respective times, have made their cities and states feel proud. One more name that I'd like to mention here is Bella Thorne.

Florida is proud of Bella Thorne: A woman who gives away money

She was born in Florida and is a renewed singer, writer, and actress. Annabella Avery Thorne is best known for her work on Dirty Sexy Money, My Own Worst Enemy, Shake It Up, Blended, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, The Babysitter, Amityville: The Awakening, Infamous, and The DUFF.

With a net worth of $12 million, Bella Thorne has a unique way of helping people and giving away thousands. For instance, some time ago, she held a contest in which she gave away $10,000 to the winner.

Other than this, this Florida beauty is known to support charities like Friends of El Faro, TJ Martell Foundation, and DoSomething.org. These organizations work for the betterment of children, especially orphans.

Talking about her hobbies, she loves basketball, body piercing, bike riding, and many such things. No doubt, Bella Thorne is a complete package of beauty, charm, and success. She makes Floridians feel proud.

Are you one of her fans?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.