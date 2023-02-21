NYS Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program: Apply if you need caregiver but don't have resources

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

Are you suffering alone?

If you live in New York and have been suffering alone, you may want to hire a caregiver. Caregivers basically provide support to their clients and allow them to meet their health or social needs. Help means one or more tasks have to be completed, such as taking medicines on time, dressing, bathing, finding transportation, buying items from a store, paying bills, and so on.

In a state like New York, it can be tough to pay to caregivers due to extremely high prices. This is probably the reason so many people prefer getting unpaid services from their family members or friends.

Already, the state has different programs to benefit people. A few good examples are NYS Worker Bonus Program, HomeFirst Program, NY Tuition Assistance Program, and others.

The good news is that people looking for caregivers can also get help through a program called Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program.

What is Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program?

This is a one-of-its-kind program that lets home care consumers hire caregivers of their choice. All resources and assistance are made available to ease their work and search. If you want to know who is eligible, you need to remember the following points.

People with Medicaid can apply without any hesitation. You are eligible if you prove that home care services are needed. You need to be self-directing or should have someone who can direct your care. (Source)

If you are ready to begin the application process, I suggest you check this guide. It contains all the details needed to apply and get the required care or services.

Do you need some of these services?

