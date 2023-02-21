Julianne Moore: Wealthy NC woman who gives away millions and supports charities working for senior citizens and children

Photo by Julianne Moore via Getty Images

Are you a fan of Julianne Moore?

She is not only beautiful, successful, and popular but also has a heart of gold. She loves supporting charities and has gained worldwide recognition through her work.

Can you guess the name? I am talking about Julianne Moore. Her full name is Julie Ann Smith, and she is an American actress. She has been praised for her work on Tales from the Darkside: The Movie, Short Cuts, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and other projects.

To be honest, there is a long list of movies she has worked in and of course, for her incredible performance, Julianne has been given several awards. She was born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, United States.

Julianne Moore's style of supporting charities

Her net worth is said to be $55 million and like other top artists of the showbiz industry like Megan Fox, Cindy Crawford, and Hilary Duff, Julianne Moore has her unique style of supporting charities. She has given away millions and has been a big supporter of AmberWatch Foundation, Children's Health Fund, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Dress for Success, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Love Our Children USA, Motion Picture and Television Fund Foundation, Save the Children and Screen Actors Guild Foundation.

Some of these foundations work for the betterment of elders, some focus on family support, while others help kids get the best education. Due to her vision and own style of helping charities, North Carolina residents are proud of Julianne Moore.

Have you watched her movies? Do you like her charity work?

