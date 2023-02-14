Middle-class Payment Program for California families: See if you can get cash between $200 and $1,050

Photo by Gavin Newsom via Getty Images

Do you know the details?

Why California is the best state to live in? I and many of you who have been here will definitely be aware of the excellent year-round weather and friendly and cooperative people. Other than this, California is a hub of top-notch companies and the rate of unemployment is relatively low.

I know that California is more expensive than many other states of the country, but we shouldn't forget that officials keep benefiting people in one way or the others. For instance, needy or low-income families can apply for California CalWORKs which gives cash and different services to help us live a better life. If you are interested in this program, here are some details for you.

Besides, a new program is being talked about that can give around $1,000 to each low-income person who doesn't own a car. I am likely to get something because I don't afford a personal car.

Payment available for California residents through Middle-class Payment Program

A new payment is likely to reach your pocket as part of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR). According to a report, checks are being mailed to eligible or qualified people and you may get $200 to $1,050 in the coming days.

If you are not sure if you are eligible or not, here are some details.

You are eligible if you filed the 2020 tax return by 15th October 2021. You meet the adjusted gross income of the state as is mentioned in the What you may receive section. You are a California resident.

In case you don't know, let me tell you that the MCTR payment will be sent via debit card or direct deposit.

Are you waiting for your money?

