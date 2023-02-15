NYS Worker Bonus Program: $500 to $3,000 cash available: See who is eligible for extra money

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

Do you need some cash?

Living in a big place like New York State is like a dream come true. We all want a good life; we all need a place where there are endless opportunities and options to grow ourselves personally and professionally.

When it comes to finding a job, the competition is quite tough. At the same time, we shouldn't forget that NYS does offer a good pay for some jobs especially the ones related to health.

According to a source, a healthcare professional earns something from $50,913 to $76,482 in this part of the country.

Let's not forget about those payment relief programs that can help New Yorkers in one way or the other. A few good examples are HomeFirst Program, NY Tuition Assistance Program, and so on.

Payment available as part of New York State Worker Bonus Program

Now the good news is that another bonus program or you can call it a payment program is available for eligible New Yorkers that can give you something from $500 to $3,000.

The previous year, the New York State Department of Health clarified that they would expand the Worker Bonus Program to benefit more and more people.

You are likely to get extra money if you meet the following criteria.

You are a qualified employee and have been working for at least one vesting period. Your title is included in the Eligible Worker Titles list. Your annual basic salary is not more than $125,000. You are working as a full-time, part-time, or independent contractor. You have not been suspended during the vesting period.

Some more details can be found here.

What are your thoughts on this workers' program?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.