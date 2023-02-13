Let's meet Hilary Duff: Wealthy Texas woman who gives away millions for children's health and food

Photo by Hilary Duff via Getty Images

Have you heard about her?

Having a beautiful face is not enough. Having a lot of money is also not something people will remember you for. What you do for the betterment of others is all that matters.

So many wealthy people and stars have done a lot to serve humanity. From fashion models to actresses to designers, the list is quite long.

Some of them hail from Illinois, and some belong to New York, Florida, and Texas. If we talk about a person who belongs to Texas, that'll be Hilary Erhard Duff.

Like Megan Fox, Ariana Grande, and Kathy Ireland, Hilary Duff has earned millions and has happily donated a lot to help people live healthy and good life.

Hilary Duff's vision of working for children's food and health

She is a popular singer and actress and as we all know, she was born in Texas and is the recipient of different awards. We cannot forget the performance of this beautiful lady in Lizzie McGuire (TV series) and The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Other than this, she has never been shy of showing off her charitable side to the world. In 2017, the actress was found in an event raising funds for low-income families.

She continued her fundraising efforts on behalf of Kids With A Cause and acted as its founding member. Additionally, she teamed up with Return to Freedom to help people and animals get a sustainable and peaceful environment to live in.

Previously, a small portion of the amount she collected by selling the concert tickets went to USA Harvest to solve the problem of hunger.

Are you proud of Hilary Duff for being a Texas female?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.