Illinois is proud of Cindy Crawford: Rich female who gives away millions and supports charities helping poor families

Photo byCindy Crawford via Getty Images

Does anyone of you know her?

With an approximate net worth of $410 million and a monthly income of over $3 million, Cindy Crawford makes Illinois feel proud. It won't be wrong to say that she is one of the most beautiful and successful models.

A report by Forbes reveals that she has been the face of thousands of magazines. Most of her money has come from the skincare brand, Meaningful Beauty.

We cannot forget her appearance on an episode of Who Do You Think You Are and is often regarded as a highly influential person.

Cindy Crawford on her mission to helping people

Like many other actors and models who earn a lot and serve humanity in varying ways, Cindy Crawford has always been forefront when it comes to ensuring the health and well-being of people.

If I try naming the charities she loves supporting, the list will be too long. A few ones, however, are as follows.

  • City Hearts: Kids Say Yes to the Arts
  • Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes
  • Communities in Schools
  • Dream Foundation
  • Love Our Children USA
  • Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation
  • New York Coalition For Healthy School Food
  • Mercury Phoenix Trust
  • Small Steps Project
  • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
  • Stand Up To Cancer
  • Wellness In The Schools

The core reason for supporting so many charities is that Cindy Crawford seems to be a humble person. She probably knows how it feels when you have a health problem or have no food for the family. The causes of these charities are disaster relief, education, parents' support, and human rights.

Are you proud of Cindy?

