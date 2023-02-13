Help begins here: SC Special Program for Infants, Children, and Women: Apply for grants if you are needy or hungry

Photo by Henry McMaster via Getty Images

South Carolina is famous for its natural landscapes, hospitality, thriving economy, and festivals. It won't be wrong to say that this is one of those very few states of the US where there is nearly perfect year-round weather. This means South Carolina is ideal for you and your family. The only condition is that your income should be at least $60,000.

If it is not so, you may benefit from different relief programs or payments that are suitable for needy or low-income families. For example, the Family Independence Program gives thousands to eligible South Carolina families. You can find some useful information here.

The program that I am going to talk about is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

An overview of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children

As the name suggests, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children is ideal for females, infants, and kids who are at risk of being weak due to a lack of food. In addition to the food, eligible people get healthcare referrals and education on nutrition so that everyone can live a healthy, active, and good life.

How to participate in the program?

You can definitely become a participant if your income is below average and you find it difficult to feed the family. To begin the process, you will have to contact the local agency. They will set up your appointment to take things further. I suggest you check the state's website or send an email to wichq-sfpd@fns.usda.gov.

Do you think this program is of help?

