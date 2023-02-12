Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families

Photo by Gavin Newsom via Getty Images

Are you struggling for survival?

Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.

In addition to being a safe and secure place, California offers different opportunities to help you improve your living conditions. This is probably the reason why so many people love going there with families and want to do jobs in Los Angeles or another city.

I admire that the state is providing financial help to people in one way or the other. For instance, for low-income families, a program is in talks that may give $1,000 to each eligible person who owns no car.

Let's now shed light on California CalWORKs.

Cash available through the California CalWORKs

It is primarily a welfare program that gives cash and different service to eligible and needy California families. The best part is that the program is available to people living in all counties and is run by the welfare department of each county.

If you have no or little money for housing, utilities, food, medical services, and clothing, it will be great to check the California CalWORKs page for complete details.

Who can apply?

Before you apply for the program, it is important to know if you are a California resident or not. Also, you must have a child of 18 years or younger. Pregnant females can submit their applications. People whose age is not 18 should not apply. Finally, you should be the head of your family.

Do you think this program is life-changing?

