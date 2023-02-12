Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family

Photo by Lightfoot via Getty Images

Are you getting some financial assistance?

With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.

Still, Chicago has experienced a large annual growth in rents, and this has led many people to go homeless. Of course, when you don't have enough money, you won't be able to pay the rent and as a result, the landlord is likely to cancel the contract with you.

A source indicates that the rent in Chicago is up to $2,000 a month. But as all other cities, Chicago does have certain programs for our benefit.

An excellent example is the Housing Choice Voucher Program which is suitable for Chicago-based families and disabled people. Here are some details for interested people.

Rental and Utility Assistance Program for Chicago families

If you are afraid of losing your home or have no money to clear utility bills, you can apply for the Rental and Utility Assistance Program.

Please note that limited assistance is available, and you will have to act immediately. People who are not in court should apply online at Chicago.cap-portal.com or contact the IDHS provider in their community to know more about this program.

The program is being offered by the Illinois Department of Human Services ad people living in the City of Chicago and suburban Cook County may be eligible for financial help.

Or else, you can call 312-744-5000 for short-term help.

Do you think it is worth your time?

