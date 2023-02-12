HomeFirst Program for first-time homebuyers in NYC: A chance to get up to $100,000

Photo by Eric Adams via Getty Images

Have you heard of it?

It won’t be wrong to say that New York City is one of the most expensive places in the United States. If you are planning to come here with your family, you will have to ensure that your salary or income is great. A wide range of salaries are paid in the Big Apple, depending on one’s capabilities, skills, nature of job, number of working hours and of course, the company they are at.

New York does have a couple of payment programs for residents, but we have to admit that they can only help you buy the main things. For example, TANF Program is there for low-income households.

In addition, there is a Housing Program that gives around $50k to each eligible household. But the problem is that you cannot buy an apartment or home with the money provided through these and other similar programs.

You need a separate program as a homebuyer, and HomeFirst Down Payment Assistance Program can be of help.

Up to $100,000 via HomeFirst Down Payment Assistance Program

This program gives each qualified homebuyer nearly $100,000. There is no guarantee that you will get an exact amount of $100,000. It can be lesser than that depending on a few things.

Money is basically given as down payment or to bear the closing costs of a home. A family of four can ideally use this money to afford their own home in New York City.

Who is eligible for the payment?

You must be a first-time homebuyer. Also, you will need to have some savings to contribute to the down payment. Your income should meet the minimum eligibility requirements. For instance, if you are a family of two, the income shouldn’t be more than $85,450. Similarly, if you are a family of five, the maximum income has to be $115,350.

This is the link where complete information is available.

Do you think this program is worth your time?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.