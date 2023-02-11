Water Assistance Program in Illinois: Households with $2,852 to $8,778 income can get an extra $2,500 or $5,000

Photo by Pritzker via Getty Images

Do you need some money to pay the bills?

Life in Illinois is both easy and difficult. Of course, it is easy for people who are earning sufficiently and have their own homes. On the other hand, so many people are struggling for their survival. These are especially the ones who don’t have jobs, their own homes, and proper clothing and healthcare facilities.

We should be thankful to officials and private nonprofit organizations for providing us with relief payments and funds. One program that you can apply to is Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program. It is suitable for tenants and landlords who want some money. The amount you will receive if your application is accepted is $25,000. Here are some details to get started.

It won’t be wrong to say that Illinois cares for everyone, and that’s proven by the one-of-its-kind program for children. Its name is Child Care Assistance Program.

What about the Water Assistance Program?

If you belong to a low-income family and it has become tough for you to bear the costs of water or to pay for sewer services, you can check your eligibility for the Water Assistance Program.

First of all, you should be an American and Illinois resident. Your monthly income should be $3,730 for a family of two, $6,363 for a family of five, and $8,778 for a family of thirteen. You are at risk of losing the sewer services due to nonpayment.

Things you need in hands before applying

The benefits each eligible family receives are $2,500 per sewer provider and $5,000 for both sewer and water services. You will need the following things in your hands before an application is submitted.

Proof of identity and a social security number. Your water or sewer bill that contains your primary and permanent residence. Your proof of income.

Do you think it can bring any change to your life?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.