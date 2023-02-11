Meet Kathy Ireland: Rich California female has millions for education and needy families: Get in touch for money

Photo by Kathy Ireland via Getty Images

Kathleen Marie Ireland is a renewed American fashion designer, businesswoman, and author. Most importantly, she is admired for her charity work. She was born in California and worked as a supermodel from the 1980s to the 1990s.

As we all know, California is the place where the cost of living is higher than any other state or city in the United States. According to a report, it is one of the most expensive places. Still, it is called the best state to live in the United States.

If your monthly income is not around $5,000, you may not be able to cover the living costs. No doubt, so many people are earning below this which is why they need financial assistance on a regular basis.

Kathy Ireland’s charity work and contribution to humanity

Kathy Ireland is said to be one of those people who believe in giving back to society. Her net worth is $500 million, and she owns and manages a foundation in her name. The core goals of this foundation are as shared below.

Addressing the issues of poverty and hunger. Helping people improve their maternal health. Providing opportunities for financial freedom and sustainability to a large number of families. Making quality education accessible to everyone.

