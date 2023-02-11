Low-income and don't own a car? Check if you can get $1,000 via new program

Photo by Gavin Newsom via Getty Images

Do you want some money?

Unless you are living with family in a big city like Chicago or New York City, you will need your own car to go anywhere in the country. Most Americans own their personal vehicles that they use to travel miles. However, there are some people who cannot drive and prefer hiring a driver who can bring them anywhere.

Is it possible to explore California without having a car? What do you say about it? Many of you will say 'no,' but the answer is 'yes.'

You can go to any part of California without a personal car and that's especially true for low-income residents. A report indicates that the average household income in California is about $78,000. It is not too bad but when you have a family to take care of, it may not be possible for you to buy a car while spending money on your kids, parents, siblings, and life partner.

New plan for Californians that can give $1,000

In case you belong to a low-income family and don't have a car, the state may give you $1,000.

California's radical strategy is meant to keep people away from cars so that the environment remains sustainable and fresh for everyone and resources can be saved.

A first-of-its-kind plan or program is being talked about to reward people who love living car-free. It is worth mentioning that the carbon emissions of the state are extremely high and measures are there to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

We can keep our expectations high because if things go on smoothly, other states may also launch similar programs.

What do you say about this new idea of providing financial help to low-income Californians?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.